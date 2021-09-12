BZU lecturer Dr Ajmal Mahar dies of Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Lecturer, Saraiki Department, Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, Dr Ajmal Mahar, died of COVID-19 at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital after being admitted over a month. He was over 55.

Family sources told APP on Sunday that Dr Mahar's mother and sister had survived after suffering from Coronavirus and were admitted at the same health facility.

They informed that Dr Mahar took much care of his mother and resutanltly infected by the virus, adding that he was shifted to ventilator around 15 days back.

The condition of the deceased lecturer was critical for last few days.

Funeral of the lecturer was offered at ground adjacent to colony mosque at BZU which was attended by good number of his colleagues and family member.

Later, Dr Mahar's body was dispatched to his native town Dajal, Thesil Jampur, Dera Ghazi Khan where Namaz-i-Janaza would be held after Asr prayer.

The deceased qualified PhD in urdu from BZU and was inducted lecturer in Saraiki Deptt in 2007 where he was working as research scholar before regular lectureship.

He began his career from Islamiya University Bahawlpur and later joined BZU.

He was survived by a widow who was doing PhD in Urdu from BZU.