BZU lecturer sentenced to death over blasphemy charges

Junaid Hafeez was booked and arrested by local police in Multan over charges of blasphemy.

Multan: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2019) A Sessions court on Saturday awarded death sentence to former visiting lecturer of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) after he was found guilty of blasphemy.

Junaid Hafeez was teaching at the Departmentof English Literature of Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan. The local police lodged FIR against him over charges of blasphemy and arrested him on March 13, 2013. The trial began in 2014. The jail authorities put him in high security ward number 2 of New Central jail Multan.

Advocate Rashid Rehman, the counsel of the convict, was subjected to violence and shot dead in his office in May 2017 for pursuing the case of Junaid Hafeez.

The parents of the convict had moved an application to the former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Khosa to look into the matter of their son languishing in jail in solitary confinement for last six months. They requested Justice Khosa for justice for their son fearing about the mental and physical health of Junaid Hafeez. They also informed the CJP through their written plea that their son was awaiting Justice in a false case and they were unable to find any adequate lawyer for his case because of the threats.