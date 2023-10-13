BZU marks World Egg Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Livestock and Poultry Department observed World Egg Day by organizing quizzes, and poster competitions besides different dishes made of eggs here on Friday.

BZU VC, Dr Muhammad Ali Shah speaking as chief guest on the occasion highlighted the nutritional value and benefits of eggs.

Dean, Faculty of food Sciences & Nutrition, Dr Saeed Akhtar, Chairman Livestock and Poultry Production, Dr Abdul Waheed also spoke on the occasion.

A good number of students faculty members and representatives from the Poultry industry attended the event.