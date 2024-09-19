Open Menu

BZU Observes World Agronomist Day

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2024 | 05:20 PM

BZU observes World Agronomist Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Dean Faculty of Agriculture Dr. Nazim Hussain Labar has said that agricultural experts, especially agronomists, play a crucial role worldwide in ensuring food security and sustainable agricultural practices.

Speaking at a ceremony, organised by the Institute of Agronomy in connection with the World Agronomist Day observance, here on Thursday, he said agricultural experts apply scientific research to improve crop production, soil health, and environmental protection.

Director Institute of Agronomy Dr. Shakeel Ahmad remarked that agronomists had made significant contributions to agriculture, noting that Norman Borlaug revolutionised agricultural practices, leading to increased food production globally and a reduction in hunger.

Additionally, agronomists are actively working every day to provide food for the growing global population.

Dr Azra Yasmeen and Dr. Mubashir Hussain also spoke. At the end of the celebration, a cake was cut. Among others, Dr Naeem Sarwar, Dr Muhammad Ijaz, Dr Shabir, Dr Taqeer, Dr Haseeb Khar, Dr Umar Farooq, Dr. Imran, Dr. Asad Naseer, Dr. Shoaib, and Dr. Suhail, along with a large number of students, attended the ceremony.

Later, a walk was also organised to sensitise the public about the importance of agronomy.

Related Topics

World Agriculture Norman Shakeel Bahauddin Zakariya University

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

3 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

3 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

4 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

4 hours ago
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

22 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

22 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan