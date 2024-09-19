BZU observes World Agronomist Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Dean Faculty of Agriculture Dr. Nazim Hussain Labar has said that agricultural experts, especially agronomists, play a crucial role worldwide in ensuring food security and sustainable agricultural practices.

Speaking at a ceremony, organised by the Institute of Agronomy in connection with the World Agronomist Day observance, here on Thursday, he said agricultural experts apply scientific research to improve crop production, soil health, and environmental protection.

Director Institute of Agronomy Dr. Shakeel Ahmad remarked that agronomists had made significant contributions to agriculture, noting that Norman Borlaug revolutionised agricultural practices, leading to increased food production globally and a reduction in hunger.

Additionally, agronomists are actively working every day to provide food for the growing global population.

Dr Azra Yasmeen and Dr. Mubashir Hussain also spoke. At the end of the celebration, a cake was cut. Among others, Dr Naeem Sarwar, Dr Muhammad Ijaz, Dr Shabir, Dr Taqeer, Dr Haseeb Khar, Dr Umar Farooq, Dr. Imran, Dr. Asad Naseer, Dr. Shoaib, and Dr. Suhail, along with a large number of students, attended the ceremony.

Later, a walk was also organised to sensitise the public about the importance of agronomy.