UrduPoint.com

BZU Offers Arabic Language Course

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2022 | 01:10 PM

BZU offers Arabic Language Course

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) will conduct three-months Arabic language course to facilitate citizens and students, especially who intend to move to Arab countries for work, education or religious tours.

According to Arabic Language Course Coordinator Dr Syed Ammar Haider Zaidi, the language course has been designed by linguistic experts as per requirement of the people.

Professionals including doctors, engineers, lawyers, teachers, students and other general citizens could avail benefit of the facility at Arabic Department BZU. The classes will commence from first of February. Intending citizens could obtain farms from the department, Ammar stated. He also hinted that Rs 3100 would be fee for complete course. About eligibility criteria, he noted that minimum qualification is Matric for obtaining admission in the language course.

Related Topics

Education Lawyers Tours Bahauddin Zakariya University February From Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

4 hours ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

20 hours ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

20 hours ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

20 hours ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.