BZU offers Arabic Language Course

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) will conduct three-months Arabic language course to facilitate citizens and students, especially who intend to move to Arab countries for work, education or religious tours.

According to Arabic Language Course Coordinator Dr Syed Ammar Haider Zaidi, the language course has been designed by linguistic experts as per requirement of the people.

Professionals including doctors, engineers, lawyers, teachers, students and other general citizens could avail benefit of the facility at Arabic Department BZU. The classes will commence from first of February. Intending citizens could obtain farms from the department, Ammar stated. He also hinted that Rs 3100 would be fee for complete course. About eligibility criteria, he noted that minimum qualification is Matric for obtaining admission in the language course.