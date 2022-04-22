UrduPoint.com

BZU Organizes Condolence Reference For Three Faculty Members

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Bahaudin Zakariya University (BZU) on Friday arranged a condolence reference for four faculty members who passed away in recent months to pay homage to them.

Presided over BZU VC, Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi, the reference was held for Dr Mujahid Ali Commerce Dept, Dr Zafar Iqbal English Dept, Dr Qazi Abur Rehman urdu Dept and Dr Muhammad Iqbal Pharmacy Dept.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mansoor Kundi, said that death was inevitable adding that everyone has to leave the world sooner or later.

He informed that the varsity would always remember the services rendered by deceased faculty members.

ASA President, Dr Muhammad Riaz paid glowing tribute to the teachers saying that they would never forget their contributions for BZU.

Dean faculty of Pharmacy, Dr Muhammad Uzair, Chairman Physics Dept, Dr Javid and Chairman Islamic Studies Dept, Dr Sohaib Qudoos also spoke.

