BZU Postpones Exams In Wake Of Coronavirus Second Wave
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) delayed all examinations in wake of COVID-19 second wave, which it has decided to conduct a couple of days later.
A spokesperson for BZU said on Friday that Higher education Commission (HEC) had barred all varsities to give exams through a notification due to coronavirus pandemic.
He said that the varsity had decided to conduct the exams a couple of days ago, but reversed it because The HEC halted all academic activities.
A notification to this effect has been issued today, the spokesperson concluded.