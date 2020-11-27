UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BZU Postpones Exams In Wake Of Coronavirus Second Wave

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

BZU postpones exams in wake of Coronavirus second wave

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) delayed all examinations in wake of COVID-19 second wave, which it has decided to conduct a couple of days later.

A spokesperson for BZU said on Friday that Higher education Commission (HEC) had barred all varsities to give exams through a notification due to coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the varsity had decided to conduct the exams a couple of days ago, but reversed it because The HEC halted all academic activities.

A notification to this effect has been issued today, the spokesperson concluded.

Related Topics

Bahauddin Zakariya University HEC All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Held under the patronage of Mansoor bin Mohammed a ..

9 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif offers mother's funeral prayer in Lon ..

17 minutes ago

MediaTek set to Power Premium Gaming Smartphones i ..

27 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for threat ..

32 minutes ago

Use of facemask can save 95% people from pandemic: ..

11 minutes ago

KPPSC starts process of recruitment on over 650 va ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.