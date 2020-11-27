BZU postpones exams in wake of Coronavirus second wave

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) delayed all examinations in wake of COVID-19 second wave, which it has decided to conduct a couple of days later.

A spokesperson for BZU said on Friday that Higher education Commission (HEC) had barred all varsities to give exams through a notification due to coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the varsity had decided to conduct the exams a couple of days ago, but reversed it because The HEC halted all academic activities.

A notification to this effect has been issued today, the spokesperson concluded.