BZU Readying For Online Classes, Says VC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 04:30 PM

BZU readying for online classes, says VC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi said the varsity would utilize two month summer vacations for online classes preparation after May 31.

In an audio message here on Wednesday, he informed that Higher education Commission (HEC) had divided varsities into two groups for this purpose and BZU falls into second group.

He stated that he would personally monitoring every department's preparedness in this connection and if God forbids varsities did not open after summer vacations by May 31, this online system will be used to teach the students.

Your Thoughts and Comments

