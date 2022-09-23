BZU revises fee schedule for LLB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) on Friday revised the fee schedule for Bachelor of Laws (LLB) five years programmes.

A spokesperson for BZU said that the schedule has been revised for third, fourth and fifth year examinations.

He said that the candidates can submit single fee (Rs 8,000) by Oct 10 while double fee (Rs 16,000) by Oct 17 and with triple fee ( Rs 24,000) before one week of commencement of the exmas.

The schedule has been changed owing to submission of admin forms and fee with Controller Examination office, he concluded.