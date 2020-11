MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), Resident Officer (RO) , Prof Tahir Mehmood tested positive for Coronovirus here on Friday.

Official sources of BZU said that Tahir Mahmood tested positive for COVID-19 today.

They said that he had quarantined himself at home.