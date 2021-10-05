BZU student wins gold medal in Mas Wrestling

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University student, Rukhsar Gull brought laurels for the varsity by winning gold medal in Mas Wrestling competition held in Romania.

She was first Pakistan student who won the medal in 5th cultural International Festival in 65 kg category.

Wrestlers from 13 countries from across the world participated in the competition.

Miss Gull is the student of sports Sciences Department.

She termed her victory the results of prayers of her parents and teachers adding that it was a great honour for the country as she is the first Pakistani female wrestler who won the gold medal.