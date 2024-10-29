Open Menu

BZU Students Plant 1000 Saplings Under PM Green Youth Movement

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 07:13 PM

BZU students plant 1000 saplings under PM Green Youth Movement

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) As part of the Prime Minister’s Green Youth Movement (GYM) Initiative, Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) VC, Dr Muhammad Zubair Iqbal inaugurated the Green Campus 'Adopt a Tree Campaign' here on Tuesday.

The Directorate of Student Affairs, in collaboration with Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, organized a campus-wide plantation drive, where 1,000 saplings were planted by students from various departments, including English, Sufism, and the Faculty of Pharmacy.

During the event, Vice Chancellor Dr. Zubair Iqbal inspired students to actively adopt plants and contribute to the university’s clean and green vision. Alkhidmat Foundation's Director of Linkages for South Punjab, Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Rana (Retired), highlighted the foundation's impactful projects, including ambulance services, hospital programs, and plantation drives.

Dr. Muhammad Fawad Rasool, Director of Student Affairs, commended the students for their dedication in adopting plants and shared with the Vice Chancellor how student involvement is strengthening BZU’s commitment to the PM Sustainable Green Youth Movement.

Prof. Dr. M. Saiqa Imtiaz, Dean of Faculty of Languages, Prof. Dr. Sohaib Abdul Quddus, Director of the Institute of Sufism, Prof. Dr. Naveed Ahmad, Chairman of the Department of English, and Dr. Mustaner Afzal Lodhi, along with Dr. Aneesur Rehman, Deputy Director of Student Affairs were present.

