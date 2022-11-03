MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University students planted 250 saplings in a ground adjacent to Pharmacy department under Prime Minister Green Youth Movement for which around 450 have already been planted. They planted guava, jumbul, citrus and shady plants today. BZU VC, Dean Pharmacy, Dr Uzair, DSA, Dr Fawad Rasool, Dr Farhan and others were present on the occasion. Dr Fawad said that they were giving a sapling to a BS student whose two years were left in completion of a course under the tree policy to take care of its growth.

He informed that The Higher education Commission (HEC) had funded the project adding that BZU Gym Forestry and Water Conservation clubs were supervising the drive.

Today, 250 saplings have been planted in the varsity by the faculty and students with the cooperation of Directorate of Students Affairs (DSA), he stated.

The HEC had released Rs 200,000 for saplings and water conservation under which drip irrigation system will be utilized, Dr Fawad concluded.