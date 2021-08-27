BZU students win best performance award

Three female students of BZU College of Arts brought laurels to varsity by winning best performance award in an international conference held online in Malaysia

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Three female students of BZU College of Arts brought laurels to varsity by winning best performance award in an international conference held online in Malaysia.

Students from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and others Asian countries counties participated in the conference.

Hira Imtiaz, Jasmin Ditta and Nima Naeem gave excellent presentation and won the award.

BZU VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi congratulated the students on the achievement.