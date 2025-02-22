Open Menu

BZU To Be Fully Digitalized In Six Months: VC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2025 | 07:10 PM

BZU to be fully digitalized in six months: VC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Bahauddin Zakariya University Vice Chancellor Dr. Zubair Iqbal announced that the university would be fully digitalized within six months.

Speaking at the annual dinner of the Institute of Banking and Finance (IBF), he revealed that a Student Facilitation Center had been established as part of the transformation. Additionally, a newly designed university website, incorporating all the latest updates, will be launched within a week.

Dr. Zubair Iqbal praised the students of IBF, particularly female students, for their outstanding academic and extracurricular achievements. "It is heartening to see that 70% of the top positions in today's event were secured by female students. Their performance assures me that our future is bright," he remarked.

Acknowledging the efforts of IBF Director Dr. Ahmad Tasman Pasha, the VC appreciated his role in organizing the event, which provided both entertainment and valuable knowledge to students.

Dr. Ahmad Tasman Pasha, in his address, highlighted IBF’s commitment to excellence in higher education. "Our graduates are holding key positions in Pakistan's top institutions, making both BZU and IBF proud. They are our ambassadors in the professional world," he stated.

Emphasizing the institute’s dedication to women’s empowerment, he noted that the organizing team for the event consisted mostly of female students. Dr. Pasha also announced IBF will soon host a job fair, aiming to secure employment opportunities for students. "We are actively strengthening our industry linkages to ensure better job placements and internships for our graduates," he added.

The event was attended by prominent academicians, including Prof. Dr. Rehana Kausar, Prof. Dr. Hassan Bacha, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sadiq Shahid, Prof. Dr. Asif Yasin, Dr. Muhammad Irfan, and Dr. Muhammad Haris. Several industrialists, traders, and regional heads of various banks also participated in the gathering.

