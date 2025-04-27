BZU To Hold Vaisakhi On 30th
Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2025 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) The Seraiki Area Study Centre at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan will hold a vibrant "Vaisakhi Festival" on April 30.
The event is being organized under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Muhammad Zubair Iqbal and supervision of Prof Dr. Roma Hafeez, Director of the Centre.
Vice Chancellor Dr.
Muhammad Zubair Iqbal said Vaisakhi represents the rich culture of the region and plays a vital role in connecting the younger generation with their traditions. He stated cultural events help promote national identity and encouraged students to participate enthusiastically.
This year's festival is dedicated to hardworking women who contribute significantly to wheat farming and harvesting, working alongside men to strengthen the agricultural economy.
The administration has invited all teachers, students, and university staff to actively participate and make the event a success.
