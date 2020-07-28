BZU to observe four holidays on Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), will remain closed for four days on account of Eid-ul-Azha holidays from July 31 to August 3.

BZU Assistant Registrar admin-II notified the holidays here on Tuesday after approval from Vice Chancellor Dr Mansoor Kundi.

Sources said that the varsity administration approved four holidays on written request from Employees Welfare Association adding that officer bearers also met BZU Registrar, Sohaib Rashid Khan and VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi in this connection.

The VC approved the request on the recommendation of Registrar.

Earlier, BZU was observing three Eid holidays from July 31 to August 2 as notified by government, the source explained.