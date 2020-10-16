BZU to set up nutrition clinic at Food Sciences, Nutrition Institute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) VC, Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi, announced to establish nutrition clinic at Institute of Food Sciences and Nutrition in wake of food security.

The VC declared this while speaking at a ceremony held in connection with World Food Day at the institute here on Friday.

He informed that unhealthy and unsafe food was the leading cause of diseases adding that man could not exist without good diet.

Balanced and healthy food reflects health society, he said and added that the institute was playing a vital role in sensitizing people on food security.

Dr Kundi ensured complete support for betterment of the institute.

Assistant Director Food deptt, Muhammad Ijaz stressed the need of research on shortage of food and its allied issues in Pakistan.

He appreciated World Food Orgainaztion (WFO) role on working about food security across the globe.

Director Institute of Food Sciences and Nutrition, Dr Saeed Akhtar also spoke.