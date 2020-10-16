UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BZU To Set Up Nutrition Clinic At Food Sciences, Nutrition Institute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 07:36 PM

BZU to set up nutrition clinic at Food Sciences, Nutrition Institute

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) VC, Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi, announced to establish nutrition clinic at Institute of Food Sciences and Nutrition in wake of food security

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) VC, Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi, announced to establish nutrition clinic at Institute of Food Sciences and Nutrition in wake of food security.

The VC declared this while speaking at a ceremony held in connection with World Food Day at the institute here on Friday.

He informed that unhealthy and unsafe food was the leading cause of diseases adding that man could not exist without good diet.

Balanced and healthy food reflects health society, he said and added that the institute was playing a vital role in sensitizing people on food security.

Dr Kundi ensured complete support for betterment of the institute.

Assistant Director Food deptt, Muhammad Ijaz stressed the need of research on shortage of food and its allied issues in Pakistan.

He appreciated World Food Orgainaztion (WFO) role on working about food security across the globe.

Director Institute of Food Sciences and Nutrition, Dr Saeed Akhtar also spoke.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage World Man Bahauddin Zakariya University

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler lauded for preserving rare Arab docu ..

8 minutes ago

Four police officers transferred

1 minute ago

UAE leaders congratulate Emomali Rahmon on being r ..

53 minutes ago

Kyrgyz Security Committee Says 2013 Criminal Case ..

1 minute ago

11 godowns sealed in Kasur

1 minute ago

Chief Minister condemns terrorist attack on OGDCL ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.