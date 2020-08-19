BZU VC launches tree plantation drive in Pharmacy faculty

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Dr Mansoor Kundi launched a tree plantation drive by planting a sapling in faculty of Pharmacy here Wednesday, Accompanied By Dean Faculty of Pharmacy,Dr Muhammad Uzair, Chairman Dr Nisar Hussain Shah and others, Dr Kundi prayed for the success of drive.

He urged upon youth to put in all efforts for making Clean and Green Pakistan campaign successful.

Later, the VC visited laboratory of the faculty to check arrangements for examination under SOPs.

Earlier, the VC met foreign students and inquired about the facilities being extended to them during global pandemic.

Controller Examination, Dr Aman Ullah, Dr Muhammad Hanif and others were present on the occasion.