BZU VC suggests strengthening of existing varsities instead of establishing new institutions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Instead of setting up new universities and its campuses, budget of education should be increased for improving the standard, quality and strengthening of existing educational institutions.

"I'm not in favour of establishing new varsities and campuses rather believe in strengthening of already existing educational institutions. Even underdeveloped countries of the world are spending much on higher education while a developing country like ours is not investing enough on it. We should inject more funds into it as education is also a much strong defense system for a country", said Vice Chancellor, Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi in an interview with APP here on Sunday.

Rs 50 million should be injected in education if they are investing Rs 20 million now, he suggested by giving an example.

The VC maintained that devolution of education to provinces after 18th Constitutional Amendment did not bear required fruits, adding that it had politicised education and the Vice Chancellor (VC) was not that powerful now he used to be in the past.

He, however, clarified around 90pc education was already with the provinces as school, colleges fell under its ambit and higher education had shifted from centre to provinces after the amendment.

Selection of VCs through search committees is quite transparent as result of it, he said and added that chancellor of varsities has a limited role now after the 18th amendment.

Replying to a question, Dr Kundi said uniform education system should begin at school level and could go up-to college level as it was not possible at higher education level since it offers specialization only.

"Do world known Oxford and Cambridge universities have uniform education?" he questioned.

To another question, the recently appointed VC stated that it was a good omen that urdu was being used at high level in the country, but English is equally important as it is an international language.

"If we want to switch over to Urdu medium, we should introduce it at Central Superior Services (CSS), Public Service and other examinations", he noted.

About his strategy for improving BZU in four years tenure as VC, Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi informed that he intended to uplift the standard of the varsity academically, financially and administratively within this period.

"Every public sector university faces problem. BZU is not an exception. It is South Punjab biggest, 2nd in Punjab and ranks fourth or fifth largest varsity of Pakistan. It has issues which we will resolve with passage of time", he hoped.

The university, he informed, had eight faculties besides three sub campuses in Vehari, Layyah and Lodhran, adding, he would try to ensure conducive better research culture for scholars.

Two types of research include by compulsion and by choice. M. Phil, PhD and project are part of research. For producing qualities PhDs, novel topics for research should be traced so that Higher Education Commission (HEC) and people could appreciate it, Dr Kundi said.

Quality research is not plagiarised scholars and supervisor should be in coordination, he said and added that its topics must be new.

On closure of M. Phil and PhD in certain departments of BZU followed by Higher Education Commission objections, the VC informed that he got some of these allowed again by the commission while another few departments could not plead their cases properly before penalisation from the Commission.

Head of Departments and Deans had a role in it because they had to sit but they did not. Some departments had violated the rules when the commission inspected.

After resignation of late VC, Dr Tahir Amin, nine months of ahdhocism resulted in damage to BZU, he said, adding that former acting VC, Dr Tariq Mahmood Ansari went against the rules in many official matters including staying in VC house for which an acting VC is not authorised.

"An acting VC can't hold selection boards. He does not know whether he has to continue or not in office after specific period of time. He is powerless." Dr Kundi explained.

For example, the varsity missed an HEC project of 530 million and they could not fix a single brick in four years whereas, it was approved after his appointment as VC for Bio Technology.

"We are launching it after tendering and digging will begin within a couple of months for it, " Dr Kundi informed.

On Saraiki Centre and abandoned musicology department, he stated that South Punjab has enriched and diversified culture and has a capacity for art and music.

Building of Saraiki Study Centre is very beautiful but it did not match Sindhology department of Sindh University Jamshoro. The centre would take 10 years to produce good scholars.

He regretted that Multan College of Fine Arts had been working in the varsity since long, but neither it has seasoned faculty nor its administration matches the standard.

To yet another question, BZU VC said he did not support unions of faculty, employees welfare association and even of students.

He informed that across the globe, student unions exist which has some objectives, but unfortunately, in our country these have vested interests.

Answering a question, Dr Kundi said teachers unions BZUTA and UTF should prefer interests of university and the country, adding that if a teacher did not conduct classes it has nothing to do with teachers associations.

"How can a university progress if a teacher does not take his class?", he asked.

"I continue paying surprise visits to department to check the time table besides vigilant committee for smooth functioning of classes," he disclosed.

Overall, the faculty is well qualified and highly experienced, he observed adding that they would induct young blood to add to over 600 faculty members because they are not sufficient.

The varsity needed new buses and funds to maintain the ones plying on different routes.

To another question, Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi said he would not promote "inheritance culture" in new selection board as BZU tops in this area in Pakistan.

However, if relative of a faculty or admintrative staff members qualifies on merit, he would be recruited, he maintained.

Provincial Minister, Yasir humayun is taking personal interest for improving quality of higher education, the VC stated.

Regarding distance learning Dr Kundi said if he spoke his heart, it is a good system.

"I initiated distance learning at Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan and adopted Multan model. It is running successfully. At BZU, it was closed due to reported Corruption which is unfortunate." On steering country out of challenges faced by it, Dr Mansoor said as a social scientist he recommends fear of Allah, Almighty, fear of law, visionary leadership, good governance and respect for traditions are key elements for minimizing corruption.