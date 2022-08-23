BZU Vice Chancellor pays visits to Pathology Deptt

Vice Chancellor of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Dr Mansoor Kundi on Tuesday paid a visit to Pathology Department to inspect its new laboratories

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Dr Mansoor Kundi on Tuesday paid a visit to Pathology Department to inspect its new laboratories.

He toured the new building of the department and inquired about research work being carried out there.

Briefing the VC, Chairperson Dr Rashida Attiq said that researchers were doing research in the new laboratories,adding that they were trying to introduce new research.

The VC stressed the need to work more effectively for research.Dr Emaad uddin, Dr Sobia Chohan, Dr Sajid and others were present.