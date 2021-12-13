BZU wins All Pakistan Inter-University Squash Championship

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) bagged the first position in the All-Pakistan Inter-University Squash Championship besides winning gold medal under the Prime Minister Successful Youth sports Drive.

A spokesperson for BZU said on Monday that in the All Pakistan Inter University Competition organized by the Higher education Commission (HEC), the students of BZU contested in athletes, football, hockey, tennis, volleyball and Judo and won gold medals in squash championships, clinched third position in football and three medals in athletics.

The students also excelled in volleyball, hockey and judo.

BZU Vice Chancellor Dr. Mansoor Akbar Kundi distributed gold medals and cash prizes among the female athletes for the outstanding performance today, he said and quoted the VC as saying that the varsity's female students were earning name for themselves in extra-curricular activities.

Registrar Sohaib Rashid Khan Squash Coach Malik Ghazanfar, Abida Khan, Fauzia Siddiqui, Shafqat, Rana Baqir, Afzal Khan, Javed Qureshi, Rashid Butt and other officials were also present on the occasion, he concluded,