BZU disburses Rs 30 Mln Scholarships For Undergraduate

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2023 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) distributed Rs 30 million stipends among 150 students under Benazir Undergraduate Scholarships here.

BZU Pro VC Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah awarded scholarships to students in a ceremony.

Earlier, he chaired a meeting of the Scholarship Cell which was attended by the Director Scholarships Cell, Dr. Muhammad Uzair, Dr. Sohail Rashid, Dr. Razia Shabana, Dr. Ambreen Aleem, and others.

The meeting approved the disbursement of the scholarship, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

