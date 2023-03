MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) distributedRs 30 million stipends among 150 students under Benazir Undergraduate Scholarships here.

BZUPro VC Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah awardedscholarshipsto students in a ceremony.

Earlier, he chaired a meeting of the Scholarship Cell which was attended by the DirectorScholarships Cell, Dr. Muhammad Uzair, Dr. Sohail Rashid, Dr. Razia Shabana, Dr. Ambreen Aleem, and others.

The meeting approved the disbursement of the scholarship,said a news release issued here on Wednesday.