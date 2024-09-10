Open Menu

BZU's Dr Imran Qadir Honoured

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2024 | 06:10 PM

BZU's Dr Imran Qadir honoured

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Higher education Commission (PHEC) awarded the best research certificate to Dr Imran Qadir for inventing a formula against COVID-19 which was named after him.

The renowned scientist, Dr M Imran Qadir, who is working as Associate Professor at Institute of Molecular Biology & Biotechnology, Bahauddin Zakariya University(BZU), invented a formula against COVID-19, which was named “QadirVax-19”.

This research has been published in Kawait Journal of Science. This was declared the best research in the field of medical sciences by the Punjab Higher Education Commission(PHEC).

It awarded a certificate of best research paper along with a monitorial token of appreciation, says a news release issued here on Tuesday.

