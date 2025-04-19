(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The Institute of Physics at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), Multan, decided to launch three cutting-edge academic programs to meet emerging market demands including Quantum Computing & Electronics, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, and Medical Physics. These programs, the first of their kind in South Punjab, were officially announced during the prestigious annual ceremony of the Physics Alumni Association (ZEP).

The event was graced by Vice Chancellor Dr Zubair Iqbal as the chief guest. Notable guests of honor included Dr. Saeed Ahmed Buzdar, Vice Chancellor of Thal University Bhakkar; Javed Ali Shah, Member of National Assembly and former Senator; Dr. Amjad Bukhari, Resident Editor of Rohi TV; Mohammad Akram, Principal of Danish school Hasilpur and Physics alumnus; along with the Dean of Faculty of Engineering & Technology, who is also serving as the acting Dean of Management Sciences and Law.

Director of the Institute of Physics and Dean of Sciences, Prof Dr Javed Ahmad, welcomed the distinguished guests and alumni warmly. He emphasized the department’s vision aligned with VC Dr. Zubair Iqbal, stating, “Our department is the first in BZU to compile an official alumni directory, and now we are taking a significant leap forward by launching these new, future-oriented programs to equip our students for success in modern industry.

”

He further noted that the Physics Alumni Association (ZEP) runs its own fund that provides financial support to deserving students annually.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Zubair Iqbal lauded the Institute's initiatives, saying, “We aim to produce graduates who are ready for the demands of the real world. The Institute of Physics currently stands out as the top-performing department across the university.” He appreciated the dedication and leadership of Dr. Javed Ahmad in promoting quality education.

Guest speakers praised Dr. Javed Ahmad’s intellectual leadership and tireless efforts, acknowledging that under his guidance, the Institute has earned national and international recognition.

During the ceremony, several Physics alumni currently serving in various universities and institutions shared their professional experiences with the audience. Outstanding students were awarded gold and silver medals for academic excellence.

The event reflected the growing strength of the alumni network and the Institute’s commitment to innovation, relevance, and excellence in education.