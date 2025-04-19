- Home
- Pakistan
- BZU's Physics dept to launch market-driven programs in Quantum Computing, AI, Medical Physics
BZU's Physics Dept To Launch Market-driven Programs In Quantum Computing, AI, Medical Physics
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2025 | 09:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The Institute of Physics at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), Multan, decided to launch three cutting-edge academic programs to meet emerging market demands including Quantum Computing & Electronics, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, and Medical Physics. These programs, the first of their kind in South Punjab, were officially announced during the prestigious annual ceremony of the Physics Alumni Association (ZEP).
The event was graced by Vice Chancellor Dr Zubair Iqbal as the chief guest. Notable guests of honor included Dr. Saeed Ahmed Buzdar, Vice Chancellor of Thal University Bhakkar; Javed Ali Shah, Member of National Assembly and former Senator; Dr. Amjad Bukhari, Resident Editor of Rohi TV; Mohammad Akram, Principal of Danish school Hasilpur and Physics alumnus; along with the Dean of Faculty of Engineering & Technology, who is also serving as the acting Dean of Management Sciences and Law.
Director of the Institute of Physics and Dean of Sciences, Prof Dr Javed Ahmad, welcomed the distinguished guests and alumni warmly. He emphasized the department’s vision aligned with VC Dr. Zubair Iqbal, stating, “Our department is the first in BZU to compile an official alumni directory, and now we are taking a significant leap forward by launching these new, future-oriented programs to equip our students for success in modern industry.
”
He further noted that the Physics Alumni Association (ZEP) runs its own fund that provides financial support to deserving students annually.
Vice Chancellor Dr. Zubair Iqbal lauded the Institute's initiatives, saying, “We aim to produce graduates who are ready for the demands of the real world. The Institute of Physics currently stands out as the top-performing department across the university.” He appreciated the dedication and leadership of Dr. Javed Ahmad in promoting quality education.
Guest speakers praised Dr. Javed Ahmad’s intellectual leadership and tireless efforts, acknowledging that under his guidance, the Institute has earned national and international recognition.
During the ceremony, several Physics alumni currently serving in various universities and institutions shared their professional experiences with the audience. Outstanding students were awarded gold and silver medals for academic excellence.
The event reflected the growing strength of the alumni network and the Institute’s commitment to innovation, relevance, and excellence in education.
Recent Stories
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi lose two wickets at 77 runs against Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war
Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Restoration of Circular Garden discussed2 minutes ago
-
BZU's Physics dept to launch market-driven programs in Quantum Computing, AI, Medical Physics2 minutes ago
-
Secretary Forest visits Lasbela, reviews progress of Green Balochistan Project2 minutes ago
-
DC launches anti polio campaign2 minutes ago
-
State to ensure safety of every citizen, investor: Talal Chaudhary12 minutes ago
-
PM condemns attack on vehicle of State Minister Kheal Das Kohistani22 minutes ago
-
Sardar Yousaf reviews Hajj arrangements, assesses provision of vaccines at Haji Camps22 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns attack on vehicle of Kheal Das22 minutes ago
-
PNCA, PCF commemorate Allama Iqbal’s death anniversary with soulful tributes52 minutes ago
-
PMA condemns brutal attack on doctor at JPMC1 hour ago
-
Mirpur police netted most wanted alleged international drug paddler1 hour ago
-
PTA, FIA conduct joint raid against illegal IMEI tampering, cloning1 hour ago