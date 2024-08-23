Open Menu

C-130 Plane Carrying Bodies Of Iran Accident To Arrive In Jacobabad Tonight: Nasir Shah

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2024 | 05:50 PM

C-130 plane carrying bodies of Iran accident to arrive in Jacobabad tonight: Nasir Shah

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Sindh Minister for Planning, Development and Energy, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday had said that the C-130 plane carrying the bodies of Pakistani pilgrims who embraced martyrdom in the Iran accident will arrive at Shahbaz Airport, Jacobabad, at midnight of Friday and added that Sindh government had made all arrangements to shift the bodies to their natives places.

In a video statement released here, the minister said that it was a tragic incident in Iran, where Pakistani pilgrims embraced martyrdom. He stated that on the instruction of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Pakistani ambassador in Iran and Iranian authorities were contacted to take necessary measures.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also ordered a C-130 aircraft to transport the bodies of the deceased pilgrims to Pakistan.

The aircraft is expected to arrive at Jacobabad Airport after 12 midnight.

He said that Sindh government has made arrangements for the convenience of the bereaved families and over 40 Rescue 1122 ambulances are present at Jacobabad Airport.

He said that injured pilgrims are also being brought back on the C-130 aircraft, and for that hospitals have been alerted. He said that severely injured individuals will be transported to Karachi via air ambulance which also reached at Shahbaz airport.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Planning, Development and Energy, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah along with Chairman District Council Kumail Hyder Shah reached Sukkur and will depart shortly for Jacobabad for receiving the bodies of the martyred pilgrims and injured.

