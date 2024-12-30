C-5 nuclear power plant milestone in Pakistan, China cooperation: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said commencement of construction of the most modern and the biggest, C-5 Nuclear Power Plant was another milestone in strategic cooperation between Pakistan and China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said commencement of construction of the most modern and the biggest, C-5 Nuclear Power Plant was another milestone in strategic cooperation between Pakistan and China.

In a post on X, he said, "The plant will contribute 1200 megawatts electricity. I congratulate PAEC and CNNC on this remarkable achievement. Pak China Dosti Zindabaad."