C-5 Nuclear Power Plant Milestone In Pakistan, China Cooperation: PM

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 10:43 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said commencement of construction of the most modern and the biggest, C-5 Nuclear Power Plant was another milestone in strategic cooperation between Pakistan and China.

In a post on X, he said, "The plant will contribute 1200 megawatts electricity. I congratulate PAEC and CNNC on this remarkable achievement. Pak China Dosti Zindabaad."

