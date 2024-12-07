C-level Maintenance At Sahiwal Coal Power Plant Successfully Completed
Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The C-level maintenance of Unit-2 at the 1320MW Sahiwal Coal Power Plant was successfully completed, marking a significant achievement in the plant's operational efficiency.
The maintenance work was carried out with exceptional professionalism by the various departments, including Instrumentation & Control (I&C), Electrical, Mechanical and Operations, all of whom played vital roles in ensuring a seamless and timely process, said a press release issued here on Saturday.
The Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) department also ensured a safe working environment throughout the maintenance period. The outstanding teamwork and dedication exhibited by all departments reflect the high standards upheld at Sahiwal, setting a benchmark for excellence in the power generation sector.
The maintenance departments at Sahiwal Coal Power Plant, including Instrumentation & Control (I&C), Electrical, and Mechanical, performed exceptionally well during the C-level maintenance of Unit-2 in November 2024. Their collective efforts were pivotal in ensuring that all systems were thoroughly inspected, repaired and optimized.
Each class of department demonstrated high levels of expertise, dedication and coordination, tackling complex challenges and achieving remarkable results. The work was completed with precision and attention to detail, maintaining the high standards that the plant is known for. Their seamless collaboration ensured that the maintenance process was efficient, safe, and successful, enhancing the overall performance of Unit-2.
The Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) department played a critical role in maintaining safety standards throughout the C-level maintenance process at Sahiwal. They excelled in ensuring that all safety protocols were followed meticulously, from the preparation phase to the execution of maintenance tasks.
The HSE team effectively identified and mitigated potential risks, conducted safety training and ensured the well-being of all personnel on-site. Their unwavering commitment to safety provided the necessary assurance that the maintenance activities were carried out without compromising the health or safety of the workers, demonstrating exemplary leadership in managing the challenging environment of a coal power plant.
The Operations department at Sahiwal Power Plant displayed an outstanding level of professionalism and efficiency during the Unit-2 C-level maintenance.
They worked diligently to support the maintenance team, facilitating smooth operations by issuing the proper permits to work (PTWs) at the appropriate times.
Their coordination ensured that maintenance activities could proceed without delays while adhering to all safety measures. The Operations team’s proactive approach in accommodating the needs of the maintenance department demonstrated their commitment to maintaining the plant’s operational integrity and ensuring that all safety precautions were implemented before any work commenced.
Leadership at Sahiwal Power Plant, including CEO Dr Li Xin, Vice President Mr Wu Xiaolong and their counterparts Mr Huang Xuewen and Mr Wang Xuejun, expressed great admiration for the outstanding efforts of the maintenance and operational teams.
They recognized the hard work and dedication showed throughout the Unit-2 C-level maintenance, praising the staff for their professionalism and teamwork. The leadership emphasized the importance of continuous effort and encouraged everyone to keep working hard to contribute to the success of the national grid. Their recognition and appreciation further motivated the teams to maintain the highest standards of performance.
The successful completion of the C-level maintenance of Unit-2 at Sahiwal Power Plant stands as a remarkable achievement, showcasing the extreme professionalism and competence of the entire team. The maintenance work was executed with precision, setting a benchmark for excellence that has become a point of admiration and inspiration for other power plants across the country.
The high standards set by the Chinese team in Sahiwal are now viewed as a competitive measure for other plants to match, pushing the entire sector towards continuous improvement and innovation.
NPCC also expressed great satisfaction with the completion of the maintenance ahead of the allocated deadline. The early completion of the Unit-2 C-level maintenance not only reflects the efficiency and dedication of the Sahiwal team but also demonstrates the plant’s commitment in meeting its operational objectives ahead of schedule, setting a positive example for the industry.
