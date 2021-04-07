C-virus vaccination underway: 38,538 jabbed

COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 38,538 recipients in the district since the inoculation started on March 10

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 38,538 recipients in the district since the inoculation started on March 10.

District Health Coordinator for COVID-19, Dr Jawad Khalid told APP here Wednesday ,that 12,683 health workers while 25,855 people including senior citizens have received their first dose of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine so far.

He informed that district health authority has registered total 19,742 positive cases till date out of which 18,146 belonged to Rawalpindi and 1596 to others district.

The health officer told that 171 confirmed cases were reported during the last 24 hours including 156 of Rawalpindi and 15 from outside the district. Dr Jawad said that 15316 patients having positive results were discharged after recovery while 4869 including 2841 were quarantined at homes and 2028 in isolation.

"Presently 222 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 32 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,33 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,130 in Institute of Urology,20 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and 7 in Red Crescent hospital each " he added.

He updated that patients reported during last 24 hours, 36 belonged to Rawal Town,42 Potohar town,54 Rawalpindi cant,7 Gujar khan,4 Taxila,5 Murree,2 Kahuta,10 Kalar Syeda,2 AJK,9 Islamabad, and one from Abottabad,Jhelum, Mianwali,Gujrat and Murree each. The report elaborated that 31 patients were on the vent in critical condition,76 stable, and 115 in moderate condition while 14 died during the last 24 hours with 9 belonged to Rawalpindi and 5 others.