UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

C& W Annual Budget Increases To Rs. 34 Billions : Bangash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

C& W annual budget increases to Rs. 34 billions : Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Information Minister, Kamran Bangash has said that with increased tax collection, the annual budget of Communication and Works ( C& W) department has been risen from Rs. 20 billions to Rs. 34 billions.

In a statement , he said that next annual budget target is Rs. 70 billions.

He said that the C& W department has 100 funds utilization this year, reflecting government commitment to development of infrastructure of roads across the province.

Bangash said that Swat motorway phase first has been operational for public in record time , adding Central Development Working Party ( CDWP) has already approved second phase of motarway He said that DI Khan Motorway stretching over 360 km costing 275 billions under CPEC will soon become a reality.

He said that excecution of Chakdara to Dir expressway would soon be started and completed at earliest.

Related Topics

Information Minister Swat Motorway Budget CPEC Dir From Government Billion

Recent Stories

U.S. Government And Women’s Business Opportunity ..

3 minutes ago

PTI leader Fateh Ullah Khan won again after recoun ..

4 minutes ago

Emirates partners with FlySafair to strengthen tra ..

7 minutes ago

‘I’ll take advice but final decision will be m ..

8 minutes ago

KP govt refuses PDM to hold public rally in Peshaw ..

11 minutes ago

Indian spinner says Babar Azam is million dollar p ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.