C& W annual budget increases to Rs. 34 billions : Bangash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Information Minister, Kamran Bangash has said that with increased tax collection, the annual budget of Communication and Works ( C& W) department has been risen from Rs. 20 billions to Rs. 34 billions.

In a statement , he said that next annual budget target is Rs. 70 billions.

He said that the C& W department has 100 funds utilization this year, reflecting government commitment to development of infrastructure of roads across the province.

Bangash said that Swat motorway phase first has been operational for public in record time , adding Central Development Working Party ( CDWP) has already approved second phase of motarway He said that DI Khan Motorway stretching over 360 km costing 275 billions under CPEC will soon become a reality.

He said that excecution of Chakdara to Dir expressway would soon be started and completed at earliest.