C2D, Archaeology department holds Buddhist prayer ceremony for Kashmir

(@imziishan)

A special Buddhist prayer ceremony for peace in Kashmir was arranged by Center for Culture and Development (C2D) in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate of Archaeology and Museums at Bhamala Stupa, Khanpur on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :A special Buddhist prayer ceremony for peace in Kashmir was arranged by Center for Culture and Development (C2D) in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate of Archaeology and Museums at Bhamala Stupa, Khanpur on Thursday.

The event was held to support Pakistan government's efforts in highlighting Kashmir issue through cultural diplomacy. It is the first time that a prayer was offered at Bhamala Stupa since the decline of Buddhism from the Gandhara region in 7th century AD.

The ceremony started with an introduction by Dr. Nadeem Omar Tarar, Executive Director C2D.

A high ranking Korean Buddhist Monk Neug-her Sinim offered the special prayer along with a delegation of Buddhist monks from Korea.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Abdul Samad, Director Archaeology and Museums highlighted the importance of Pakistan's Gandhara heritage.

The event among others was attended by civil society members and students of Quaid Azam, Hazara and Haripur universities.