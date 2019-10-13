UrduPoint.com
C40 Mayors Assure Cooperation To Improve Karachi's Environmental Conditions

Sun 13th October 2019 | 08:20 PM

C40 mayors assure cooperation to improve Karachi's environmental conditions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Members of C40 global Mayors organisation have assured Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar of their technical and financial support to deal with climate changes and improve environmental conditions in the city.

The Mayor Karachi gave a detailed speech at the 17th C40 World Mayors Summit that took place in Copenhagen from October 9 to 12, said a statement issued here on Sunday.

The Mayor Karachi participated along with more than seventy Mayors of many of the world's cities.

Wasim Akhtar highlighted major environmental issues in Karachi. He requested the C40 members to lend their expertise for the environmental management, both technically and financially in Karachi.

He said Karachi is the business hub of Pakistan with a large population where lot of work is required to deal with environmental pollution and the local government though already working on it.

He said that the organisation could help the cities with less resources so they could deal with such issues in a better manner.

The Mayor Karachi also met with the mayors of different mega cities and invited them to visit the metropolis.

Over the past decade, C40 has convened six Mayors Summits, hosted by London (2005), New York (2007), Seoul (2009), Sao Paulo (2011), Johannesburg (2014) and Mexico City (2016).

Each C40 Mayors Summit has provided unique opportunities for the mayors of the world's cities to showcase their climate leadership on the global stage.

