UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CAA Advises Passengers To Pack Luggage In Plastic Bags

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 12:39 PM

CAA advises passengers to pack luggage in plastic bags

The Civil Aviation Authority has made it mandatory to pack passengers' luggage in plastic bags for its better security

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th June, 2019) The Civil Aviation Authority has made it mandatory to pack passengers' luggage in plastic bags for its better security.In a statement, the Spokesperson for Civil Aviation Authority said the step will help make the luggage protected in all respects and it will also take security up to the international standards.

The Spokesperson said the number of machines installed at airports to pack the luggage in plastic bags is being increased.

Related Topics

All

Recent Stories

Kuwait oil price up to US$62.16 pb

10 minutes ago

Ambassador of Japan underscores need for further c ..

42 seconds ago

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD foils terror bid ..

43 seconds ago

China tells top global CEOs it will 'further open ..

25 seconds ago

Muslims from China's Hunan province visit Mao Zedo ..

45 seconds ago

S. Korea urges N. Korea to hold summit before Trum ..

48 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.