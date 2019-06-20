CAA advises passengers to pack luggage in plastic bags

The Civil Aviation Authority has made it mandatory to pack passengers' luggage in plastic bags for its better security

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th June, 2019) In a statement, the Spokesperson for Civil Aviation Authority said the step will help make the luggage protected in all respects and it will also take security up to the international standards.

The Spokesperson said the number of machines installed at airports to pack the luggage in plastic bags is being increased.