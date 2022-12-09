CAA announces sufficient decrease in bird strikes incidents at airports

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday announced a sufficient decrease in the incidents of bird strikes with airplanes at different airports in Pakistan.

A spokesman of CAA informed that since June, a sufficient decrease was witnessed in bird-hit incidents, however, as many as 111 incidents were reported at the country's different airports during the last six months.

Sharing updates about facts and figures, he said that Lahore Airport witnessed 35 bird strike incidents during the last six months which is higher than other airports.

He, however, said that fewer incidents of bird strikes were reported at Sukkar Airport which is only 3.

He said that bird hits were reported as 21 at Karachi airport, Islamabad, Sialkot airports 14 each, Peshawar airport 8, Quetta airport 7 and Faisalabad airport 6.

He disclosed that more bird-hit incidents were reported as 25 during the month of July.

Less bird-hit incidents were reported in the month of November which stood at 11, he said.