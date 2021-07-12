UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CAA Awards 5-year License To Alvir Airways For Tourism Promotion

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 08:50 PM

CAA awards 5-year license to Alvir Airways for tourism promotion

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Monday awarded a Tourism Promotion & Regional Integration (TPRI) license to Alvir Airways (Pvt) Limited for a period of five years under the National Aviation Policy 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Monday awarded a Tourism Promotion & Regional Integration (TPRI) license to Alvir Airways (Pvt) Limited for a period of five years under the National Aviation Policy 2019.

"The license has been issued in line with the vision of the Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan to promote tourism and regional connectivity," PCAA news release said.

Director General Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority Khaqan Murtaza, Additional DG CAA (Air Vice Marshal) Jamal Arshad, Deputy Director General (Regulatory) Nadir Shafi Dar, Director Air Transport & Economic Regulations Irfan Sabir presented the license to Chief Executive Officer Alvir Airways Tehseen Awan, Managing Director Syeda Huma Batool, Chief Operating Officer Capt.

Shahzaib Mahmood at Civil Aviation Headquarters, Karachi.

Alvir Airways intends to acquire two Embraer to begin its operations and increase its fleet by adding Embraer in future.

The flights would operate to Gwadar, Skardu and Turbat with hub stations at three major airports of Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad aimed at promoting tourism and extending regional integration.

The TPRI operations would facilitate locals and foreigners to explore Pakistan through safe and comfortable air transport and present a better image of Pakistan to the world.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Prime Minister World Gwadar Turbat Skardu Hub 2019

Recent Stories

Former champ Johnson to miss British Open due to c ..

1 minute ago

Cuba blames US for unprecedented anti-government p ..

1 minute ago

Finland halts deportations to Afghanistan

1 minute ago

'Weird dream': Australian pro rider pursues his ow ..

4 minutes ago

WASA, LWMC on alert to ensure storm-water disposal ..

4 minutes ago

Scope of 'Ehsaas Rehri Ban' project to be extended ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.