CAA cancels licenses of 28 pilots

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 21st, 2020) Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) cancelled licenses of 28 pilots and suspended 93 over the issue of dubious licenses here on Tuesday.

According to an official notification, cancellation of licenses was issued following approval by the Federal government. Seven Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pilots and a stewardess was among those whose licenses were cancelled.

The Civil Aviation Authority suspended the licenses of a total of 93 pilots.

CAA senior joint secretary told that scrutiny of other pilots with suspicious licenses through forensic audit was ongoing.

“This inspection is being carried out to protect all those who are not guilty,” Aviation Division said.

The controversy involving credentials of pilots came into limelight after the PIA plane crashed in Karachi.