CAA chief issues directives for stoppage of plastic bags

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Secretary Aviation/Director General, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (DGCAA) Shahrukh Nusrat on Friday while referring the Prime Minister 's "Clean & Green Pakistan " initiative has issued directives to all airlines, ground-handlers and other stakeholders functioning at the airports of the country for stoppage of use of plastic bags, henceforth, replacing it with the environment-friendly "bio-degradable" (disposable) shopping bags.

Presiding over a meeting of PCAA's Executive Committee at CAA Headquarters DGCAA Shahrukh Nusrat further asked to promote eco-friendly airports, in-line with the drive of "Clean & Green Pakistan", as per the vision of Prime Minister and discourage any step that could possibly damage the environment, according to a statement issued here.

He also emphasized that it is necessary for the sustainable development that all the stakeholders should work together to make the country's airports eco-friendly. "PCAA would certainly support any such initiative that would improve the environment", he added.

Elaborating the PM's vision, the DGPCAA said, "It is one of our prime objectives to provide every possible facility to the passengers to ensure their comfort, convenience and safety. All airports are being upgraded speedily to provide modern facilities in this regard." Shahrukh Nusrat further said that the wrapping of passengers' baggage in plastic covers for safety was being made mandatory. This would be applicable on both domestic and international passengers. New plastic wrapping machines were being installed on urgent basis for wrapping of luggage of the passengers, as most of the airports have one single machine in their each check-in area, causing all-time rush of passengers.

He said mandatory wrapping of baggage would not affect the travellers financially, as the charges of such wrapping would be less than half of the current rates after the installation of additional machines so that they could reach their destination along with their baggage without paying heavily.

Shahrukh Nusrat has also issued directives to the concerned officers of PCAA to keep vigil if any staff (porter/loader) of any airline was found asking any illegitimate favor, i.e. bribe, Bakhseesh, reward etc. The one should be penalised, his work-permit for working on the airport would be confiscated and his employer would be bound to dismiss him/her from the duty, putting a life-time ban (black-listed) on him/her for any job on the airport, as well.

To further improve the facilities to passengers and their greeters, a pedestrian ramp was being installed at Islamabad International Airport to mechanically connect level two and level three while installation of night landing facility at Gwadar International Airport has been planned. In this regard DGCAA issued directives to expedite both the projects and report him the progress regularly to ensure their timely completion.

To promote the local industry, the DGCAA has issued instructions to install, as far as possible locally-made equipments, machinery etc at all airports, encouraging purchase of "Made-in-Pakistan" equipments and machinery. However, specialized and hi-tech equipment can be imported, if the same were not available locally.

The DGCAA also said that the airports play a key role in giving the first impression to the travellers from abroad. Hence, we should ensure that our airports should reflect our culture, civilization and values, so that the foreign passengers get good impression, right after landing on the Pak Soil and it will portray our good image all over the world.