CAA Constructs Seven Washrooms At Jinnah International Airport, Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 05:19 PM

CAA constructs seven washrooms at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has constructed seven washrooms at the domestic arrival lounge of Jinnah International Airport, Karachi which have been opened for passengers from Tuesday.

Out of them, three washrooms were for ladies and four for gents.

A separate place for wadu (ablution) has also been constructed in both the washrooms areas of ladies and gents, said a press release issued here.�

In pursuance of New Aviation Policy, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority was making all airports passenger and environment-friendly.

Under Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign, tree plantation was in full swing and cleanliness is being maintained round the clock at the airports.

