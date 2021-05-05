CAA cuts international flights by 80 pc due to COVID-19 cases

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2021) Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday has cut 80 per cent international flights amid increasing cases of COVID-19.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) recommended CAA to cut international flights due to Coronavirus cases in the country.

The restrictions will remain imposed till May 20.

After the directives of the CAA, the international flights operation has been cut from 590 weekly international flights to 123.

