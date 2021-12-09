CAA DG holds E-Kachehri to redress public grievances

Director General Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Khaqan Murtaza on Thursday, in line with the vision of the Prime Minister, held an E-Kachehri to redress public grievances related to aviation sector services extended to passengers and visitors at airport facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Director General Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Khaqan Murtaza on Thursday, in line with the vision of the Prime Minister, held an E-Kachehri to redress public grievances related to aviation sector services extended to passengers and visitors at airport facilities.

The Additional DGCAA, Deputy DG Regulatory, Director Airport Services, Director Operations, Director Commercial & Estate, Director Human Resource, Additional Director Air Transport & Economic Regulations and Additional Director Personnel Licensing accompanied the DGCAA in E-Kachehri, a news release said.

During the online sitting, around 102 queries/issues were received regarding up-gradation of facilities and operationalization of Dera Ghazi Khan Airport, domestic flight operations to and from Saidu Shareef and Karachi Airports, exemption certificate of passengers coming from countries listed in Category "C" like South Africa & Ireland travelling to Pakistan.

The public also made queries about "conversion of AML Foreign Licenses into Basic licenses, exemption certificate for non vaccinated inbound passengers with health problems travelling to Pakistan, resumption of Pilots, Flight Operations Officers & other Licensing Examinations, shifting of Civil Aviation Head office at Islamabad, removal of conditions of PCR test for vaccinated people & child under age 12 years, the establishment of Complimentary Tea Stall at various International Airports, removal of taxes on 100% rebated ticket, removal of Rapid PCR test for Dubai travelling passengers, board of review for Pilot licensing cases, lost baggage, salary issues of the retainership staff, resumption of job interviews, and test process for CAA Recruitment & HR matters.

"The DG responded to most of the queries on spot and directed the quarters concerned to sort out things as per merit at the earliest, warning "any laxity would not be tolerated in this regard."The public has appreciated the initiative of CAA to resolve their grievances. The E-Kachehri was live-streamed at the CAA's official Facebook page.