CAA DG To Hold Online E-Kachehri On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The Director General of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will hold the sixth online E-Kachehri on January 26th (Tuesday) from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 am, to resolve the grievances of the general public.

CAA DG Khaqan Murtaza will hold the online Khuli Kachehri on Authority's Facebook page during which issues faced by the public particularly the passengers including loss of luggage, behavior of CAA officials, complains regarding airlines, lack of facilities and others would be heard and necessary instructions for their resolution would be issued on the spot, said a press release on Monday.

The complainants were requested to write their complaints description in comment box by mentioning their name, contact number, email & name of the airport during online E-Kachehri.

