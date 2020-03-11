UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CAA Directed To Ensure Airports' Staff Safety In View Of Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 02:49 PM

CAA directed to ensure airports' staff safety in view of Coronavirus

Secretary Aviation Hassan Nasir Jamy Wednesday directed Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to ensure safety of all personnel working at airports as part of preventive measures against the Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Secretary Aviation Hassan Nasir Jamy Wednesday directed Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to ensure safety of all personnel working at airports as part of preventive measures against the Coronavirus.

Health officials of the CAA have also been asked to screen all the airports personnel, irrespective of any agency, an Aviation Division press release said.

In addition, the secretary said, all the personnel exposed to the passengers must ensure� wearing of face masks and hand gloves to rule out any possibility of the infection.

Related Topics

Nasir All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $35.71 a barrel T ..

21 minutes ago

Farmer among 2 murdered, 1 injured in separate inc ..

12 minutes ago

ECC enhances wheat support price to Rs1400 per 40k ..

12 minutes ago

First novel coronavirus death in Belgium

12 minutes ago

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran K ..

10 minutes ago

ATC rejects bail of Mian Tariq; a prime suspect in ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.