CAA distributes pamphlets to aware people about disposing off offal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Baacha Khan Airport here Thursday distributed pamphlets at motorway toll plaza to aware people about happening of flying accidents due to disposing of offal in areas situated near airports.

The awareness campaign was also participated by personnel of Motorway Police.

The aim of campaign was to aware public about the hazards resulted from the gathering of scavenging birds on garbage and remaining of sacrificial animals dumped near airports.

Talking to media Chief Operating Officer BKAP, Ubaid-ur-Rehman Abbasi said that birds are attracted to the garbage and offal that cause hindrance in smooth flying operation endangering precious lives. He said that each and every citizen should realize its duties and dispose garbage of on designated places.

He urged people to ensure cleanliness in areas situated in vicinity of airports and help save precious lives from perishing.