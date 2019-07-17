CAA diverts flights at Lahore airport as planes encounter flocks of birds

(@imziishan)

Several flight operations have been disrupted at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore due to birds hitting the airplanes during landing and departure.Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has stopped flights from departures and arrivals as two international flights from Dubai have been diverted to Karachi airport.Furthermore, several flights scheduled to depart from the Lahore airport have been delayed

Furthermore, several flights scheduled to depart from the Lahore airport have been delayed.A Lahore-bound PIA flight PK-734 carrying 342 from Paris on Wednesday made an emergency landing at the Sialkot Airport after being hit by birds.

According to the airport officials, the flight was rerouted to Sialkot due to birds hitting the airplane.Consequently, passengers have been stranded in the airplane for more than two hours.