CAA Employees Pension Fund Trust not being dissolved, Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :No proposal under consideration to dissolve "Employees Pension Fund Trust" or transferring employees funds of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to the Federal government , said Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique told Senate on Friday.

In a written reply to the question of Senator Kamran Murtaza, he said CAA has established "CAA Employees Pension Fund Trust" with the participation of indigenous employees being trustees of fund.

He said CAA Service Regulations-2014 (Revised version-2019) was the guiding document to protect the financial rights of the pensioners of Authority. Funds were being invested with the highest return generating instruments, payment or pension and retirement benefits was made in a timely manner and there were appropriate controls in place to ensure accuracy, transparency and timely disbursal of payment to pensioners.

szm-zah