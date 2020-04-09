CAA establishes contingency ATC radar services room at JIAP in wake of COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :As a proactive measure in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Thursday established a contingency Air Traffic Control (ATC) radar services room at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) to ensure uninterrupted movement of planes from and to Pakistan.

"The CAA has established a contingency ATC radar services room at JIAP, which is away from the main existing area control centre, to ensure swift change over and continuity of provisioning of much needed air traffic services for the movement of aircraft from and to Pakistan," a press release said.

In case, the services at main control center are suspended temporarily, the required change over time will be less than 30 minutes.