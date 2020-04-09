UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CAA Establishes Contingency ATC Radar Services Room At JIAP In Wake Of COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 08:02 PM

CAA establishes contingency ATC radar services room at JIAP in wake of COVID-19

As a proactive measure in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Thursday established a contingency Air Traffic Control (ATC) radar services room at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) to ensure uninterrupted movement of planes from and to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :As a proactive measure in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Thursday established a contingency Air Traffic Control (ATC) radar services room at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) to ensure uninterrupted movement of planes from and to Pakistan.

"The CAA has established a contingency ATC radar services room at JIAP, which is away from the main existing area control centre, to ensure swift change over and continuity of provisioning of much needed air traffic services for the movement of aircraft from and to Pakistan," a press release said.

In case, the services at main control center are suspended temporarily, the required change over time will be less than 30 minutes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Traffic From Anti Terrorism Court Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aleem Khan dials Rana Sana Ullah to discuss politi ..

31 minutes ago

PTI MPs from Baluchistan call on Prime Minister; o ..

4 minutes ago

Mid-May a possibility for League clubs to return t ..

4 minutes ago

19 disbursement centrs established in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Belgian league buys time before declaring season d ..

13 minutes ago

ANP chief expresses grief over Leaguer's death

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.