CAA establishes helpline to keep update relatives of the passengers on board PK8303

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has established a helpline to be functional round the clock keeping updated the family members and relatives of the PK8303 passengers that crashed here Friday afternoon.

According to a PCAA official those based in Lahore can approach the facility via 042-990312153 while the numbers for Karachi are 021-99072385 and 021-99072384.