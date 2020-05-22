CAA Establishes Helpline To Keep Update Relatives Of The Passengers On Board PK8303
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 10:56 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has established a helpline to be functional round the clock keeping updated the family members and relatives of the PK8303 passengers that crashed here Friday afternoon.
According to a PCAA official those based in Lahore can approach the facility via 042-990312153 while the numbers for Karachi are 021-99072385 and 021-99072384.