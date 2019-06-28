UrduPoint.com
CAA Extends Partial Airspace Ban Till July 12

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 12:40 PM

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has extended the restriction on its airspace for flights to India until July 12 .The CAA had earlier restricted overfly and transit on Pakistani air space until June 15

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th June, 2019) Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has extended the restriction on its airspace for flights to India until July 12 .The CAA had earlier restricted overfly and transit on Pakistani air space until June 15.

After the suspension on overfly operations, flights from Lahore to Delhi, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Sri Lanka and Urumqi were cancelled.

Pakistan closed down its eastern airspace after fresh a wave of tensions with India started in February.According to a CAA spokesperson, transit and overfly within Pakistani airspace will remain suspended until further orders. However, there are no restrictions on the operations on the country's western airspace

