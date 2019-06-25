UrduPoint.com
CAA Fixes Rs 2,800 Per Passenger On International Departures

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has fixed Rs 2,800 per passenger as airport charges on international departures.

A CAA notification issued here said that CAA has decided to take airport charges in Pakistan rupees instead of US Dollars at the airports across the country from international passengers.

"In order to avoid any inconvenience to the passengers, the Airport Charges (INFR+SEC) payable by the passengers earlier at the rate of US$ 20, have been rationalized for payment at a fixed amount of Pak Rupees (Rs 2,800) per departing international passenger" the notification said.

"All airlines operators are required to ensure compliance in true letter and spirit".

Earlier, international passengers were required to pay $20 as airport charges and the rate has now been rationalized to Rs 2,800 per passenger on international departures with immediate effect.

