CAA Instructed To Restrict Entrance Of Meeters, Greeters Inside Airports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 02:00 PM

CAA instructed to restrict entrance of meeters, greeters inside airports

Aviation Division has directed Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to take immediate action to restrict the entrance of "meeters and greeters" inside all the airports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Aviation Division has directed Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to take immediate action to restrict the entrance of "meeters and greeters" inside all the airports.

The Division further directed the CAA to stop the visitors outer premises of the airports.

According to statement issued by Spokesman Aviation Division here on Monday, no person will be allowed at arrival of domestic and international lounges.

All airports immediately remove benches from their premises to avoid rush, while drivers should be restricted only to parking area.

Women and children would also not be allowed to enter in receiving area of the airports.

